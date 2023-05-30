MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Jana McLemore as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

McLemore is a senior at Baker High School where she plays softball. She plays first base a pitcher. She has a 4.4 GPA.

McLemore is an AP Scholar, has academic lettering and has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years.

Jana is a hard working student both in the classroom and on the field. She is a very deserving individual who her teachers would describe as respectful, detail oriented and a joy to have in class.