MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Jake Lang as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Lang is a junior at Vigor High School where he plays football, baseball and track & field. Lang plays linebacker and fullback football, pitcher and first base for baseball and shotput and javelin for track.

He is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a Vigor High Ambassador. Lang has a 4.3 GPA.

Lang is a leader on and off the field and understands the importance of being a student first then an athlete.