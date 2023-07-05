MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Jack Davis as our WKRG News 5 Scholar-Athlete of the Week.

Davis is a senior at Citronelle High School where he is captain of the soccer team and kicker for the football team. He has played midfielder for the soccer team for all four years of high school, and he began his first year as a kicker this school year.

His robotics team placed 21 out of over 500 teams at the World’s Competition in Texas.

Davis has a 4.0 GPA and is a part of the honors program. He is also a part of the Future Business Leaders of America, the Tech Student Society, and a representative on the student council.