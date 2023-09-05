MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Isabel Williams as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Williams is a junior at Davidson High School where she was voted team captain for the volleyball team by her teammates. She plays right side and setter.

She also plays volleyball for Mobile Storm.

Williams has a 4.0 GPA, and she is an EPIC honors student in the biomedical pathway.

She is described as an outstanding person on and off of the volleyball court by her coach. Williams is a hard worker, always positive, and holds herself and her teammates to a high standard.