MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 4.6 GPA, a 29 ACT score, ranked 16 out 526 students, a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Class Treasurer, and a member of the Youth Leadership of Mobile.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Hunter is the kicker on the football team and plays center defender in soccer. Hunter is a leader on and off the field showing commitment to his academics as well as his performance on the field. His work ethic in the classroom is a leading example to his teammates and that same approach has led to a very successful athletic career.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Hunter Kilgore of Baker High School.