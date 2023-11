MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Henry Bylinowski as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Bylinowski is a senior at Baker High School where he is on the swim team.

He has a 4.79 GPA and made a 35 on his ACT.

Bylinowski is an AP Scholar and National Merit semi-finalist.

He is a part of the Scholar’s Bowl, team captain of Model UN and team captain of Hi-Q.

Bylinowski is described as hardworking and well-mannered. He does not shy away from a challenge.