MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Helen Hendrix as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Hendrix is a senior at Baker High School where she is captain of both cross country and track & field.

Hendrix has been a part of cross country and track & field since her freshman year of high school. She runs the 800, 1,200, 1,600, and 3,200.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, FCA, and Baker Ambassadors. She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta, HOSA and a Crittenton Youth Ambassador.

Hendrix has a 4.79 GPA and made a 32 on the ACT.

She is ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class.