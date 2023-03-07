MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.3 GPA, a 25 ACT score, A Honor Roll Student, National Honor Society Secretary, Student Government Association member, Alma Bryant Academy Ambassador, and Future Farmers of America Vice President.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, has also is on the Cheer and Bowling teams. Previously, she was a member of the Volleyball, Softball and Tennis teams.

Her coach says “Hayle is the type of student-athlete that all coaches love. She is very self-driven and motivated. She is well-known and loved by her teachers and peers. She can always be found with a huge smile on her face, encouraging her teammates and other students. Hayle is very busy fulfilling the duties of various leadership positions she holds at Alma Bryant. She has already been accepted to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and will be trying out for their cheer team.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Hayle Shish of Alma Bryant High School.