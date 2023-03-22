MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.76 GPA, a 30 ACT score, AP scholar with honors, Academic Lettering, National Honor Society member, Currently top 10 in the class of 2023, Selected Baker Ambassador, AP capstone program seminar and currently in research, AP student all years of high school, and member of Key Club and Student Council.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she has been on the Varsity Tennis Team for 3 years.

Her coach says, “Grace is an excellent candidate for Scholar Athlete of the week. She has balanced varsity tennis while still excelling in academics for three years. She always strives to do her best and accomplish her goals. Her academics and tennis have provided her opportunities for growth and improvement as a student athlete and she has taken advantage of those opportunities. As you can see from Grace’s listed accomplishments, her determination has pushed her to become a very accomplished scholar athlete. She plans to attend Auburn and study civil engineering”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Grace Cancel of Baker High School.