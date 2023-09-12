MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Georgia McInnis as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

McInnis is a senior at Bayside Academy where she plays varsity tennis, volleyball and basketball. She plays singles and doubles for the tennis team and middle blocker for the volleyball team. This is her first year playing on the basketball team.

McInnis is a member of the Key Club, Eastern Shore Volleyball Club, Pickleball Club, National Honor Society and co-founder of the Baking Club. She is also a part of the AISA Math Team and the Student Faculty Advisory Commitee.

McInnis has a 4.11 GPA, and she made a 28 on the ACT. She will be attending Auburn University.