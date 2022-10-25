MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior AP Student with a 4.5 GPA, ranked Top 10 in his class, a 30 on the ACT, and a member of the National Honor Society, FCA, FFA, and The Gents Club.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Garrett plays defensive end in football and is on both the bowling and fishing team.

He is said to embody everything you would want in a team leader as well as an amazing student and athlete.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Garrett Sullivan of Citronelle High School.