MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Gabrielle Dennis as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Dennis is a senior at John L. LeFlore Magnet High School where she plays volleyball and tennis. She is a defensive specialist and an outside hitter for the volleyball team. She plays singles and doubles for the tennis team.

She is a member of the Hi-Q Scholars Bowl team and part of the school’s choir.

Dennis is an academic honor student with a 4.3 GPA. She is in dual enrollment classes, and she is a member of the Faulkner Career Tech Program.