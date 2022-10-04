MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in baseball, guard in basketball, middle in soccer and he plays golf. He is truly a multi-talented athlete.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School.