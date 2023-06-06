MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — This week we honor Emma McPherson as our WKRG News 5 Scholar athlete of the week.

McPherson is a senior at Mobile Christian High School where she plays volleyball. She plays setter where she is an AAU Academic All American.

McPherson is part of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and earned President’s Award.

She has a 4.31 GPA and scored a 31 on her ACT.

Emma has been a student at Mobile Christian School for 13 years. She has excelled in her academics, as well as her athletics. She will be attending University of Mobile, where she will study elementary education and also playing volleyball. She was voted top 10 of her Senior Class and ranked number 3 overall.