MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Emma Church as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Church is a senior at Murphy High School where she plays outside hitter for the volleyball team.

She has a 5.08 GPA and made a 34 on her ACT.

Church is a part of the National Honor Society and UA Early College Honor Society for Academic Excellence. She has earned a DYW, Distinguished Young Women, academic award.

She is a member of many clubs and organizations including SGA, Southwest Mobile Chamber’s T.A.L.L. leadership program, Distinguished Young Woman of Mobile County, Red Shoe Krewe, Junior Historic Society, Model United Nations, and Key Club.

Church is described as a strong leader who represents Murphy well.