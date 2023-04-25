SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Elyse McKinney as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Elyse is a Junior at Spanish Fort High School, where she plays outside hitter, defensive specialist and libero for the volleyball team.

Elyse is also a member of the National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Club and the French Club.

This outstanding student athlete is a quiet leader on the court and in the classroom. She has a 4.2 GPA and a 29 ACT score.

Elyse is very humble and never wants to bring attention to herself. Elyse has an exceptional work ethic and is highly respected by her teammates.