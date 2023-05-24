MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Dylan Lewis as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Lewis is a senior at LeFlore Highschool and plays baseball. He plays pitcher, catcher, shortstop and third base. He has a 3.56 GPA.

Lewis is an honor student, is in the magnet program, and participates in dual enrollment at Bishop. He is a member of 100 Black men, volunteers with Saturday Academy. He is also a photographer for the yearbook.

His baseball coach says, this student does a great job exemplifying the standard of excellence at John L. LeFlore. He is a model student and gives his best effort on and off the field.

Lewis plans to attend Alabama A&M and study chemistry.