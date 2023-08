MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Dillon Hudson as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Hudson is a senior at Baker High School where he plays first base and right field for the baseball team and linebacker for the football team.

He is a member of the Mobile Kappa League and Crittenton Youth Services.

Hudson has a 4.3 GPA, and he made a 25 on his ACT.

He is seen as a leader on and off of the field.