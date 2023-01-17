MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Davis Sherman is a Junior with a 4.26 GPA, ranked 14th in his class, and scored a 1210 on his SAT. He is also a member of the SGA and the Spanish Club.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he is the quarterback and pitcher and outfielder for the Wildcats.

His coach says, “Davis is a great leader on and off the field. He cares about his teammates and is always looking for ways to improve as a player and a student.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Davis Sherman of Booker T. Washington High School.