MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Caroline Torres as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Torres is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she runs cross country and plays goalie for the soccer team.

She is an NCWIT Aspiration in Computing honorable mention and a College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program awardee.

She is Key Club president, an Academy ambassador, a Crittenton Youth ambassador, and Student Government treasurer.

Torres volunteers for Dance Without Limits and Alabama Power Service Organization.

She is part of the Chick Fil A Leader Academy.

Torres has a 4.62 GPA and made a 31 on her ACT.

She is in AP and dual enrollment classes. She is a part of the National Honor Society and the National English & Science Honor Society. She is a National Cyberstart Scholar.

Torres is described as an all-around great student. She takes pride in everything she does and excels at everything she touches.