MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Caroline Torres as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Torres is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she runs cross country and plays goalie for the soccer team.
She is an NCWIT Aspiration in Computing honorable mention and a College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program awardee.
She is Key Club president, an Academy ambassador, a Crittenton Youth ambassador, and Student Government treasurer.
Torres volunteers for Dance Without Limits and Alabama Power Service Organization.
She is part of the Chick Fil A Leader Academy.
Torres has a 4.62 GPA and made a 31 on her ACT.
She is in AP and dual enrollment classes. She is a part of the National Honor Society and the National English & Science Honor Society. She is a National Cyberstart Scholar.
Torres is described as an all-around great student. She takes pride in everything she does and excels at everything she touches.