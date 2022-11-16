MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 3.9 GPA, is an A/B Honor Roll Student and a JROTC Staff Sergeant. Athletically, he is on the cross country and track teams and competes in the 1600 Meter and throws the javelin.

With this list of notable credentials, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Cameron Colwell of Theodore High School.