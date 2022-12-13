MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second base on the Baseball Team, midfield on the Soccer Team, and is on the Bowling Team.

His coach says he’s “a model student athlete. His leadership and professionalism both in the classroom and on the field of competition is undeniable. He exudes everything we want our student athletes to be.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School.