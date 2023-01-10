MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.74 GPA, a member of FCA and is taking Dual Enrollment classes with Pensacola State College.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he’s a 6’5″ Shooting Guard on the Basketball Team.

His coach says, “Brian is a solid student-athlete who leads his team by averaging 20 points per game. He has offers to attend college at Spring Hill College and Albany State University and is a student favorite among his teachers.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Brian Harris of Pensacola High School.