MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Brayden Helton as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Helton is a Senior at Citronelle High School where he plays first base for the baseball team. He has played baseball for seven years and has been a starter for three years.

He has a 4.36 GPA and is in the honors program. He qualified, and placed, for the state history competition. Helton is also a member of Future Farmers of America.

Helton’s coach says he is a leader both on and off the field. He is a great student, and he leads multiple projects and speeches at competitions.