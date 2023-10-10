MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Blakeley Robbins as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Robbins is a senior at Bayside Academy where she is captain of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. She is a setter for the volleyball team and forward for the basketball team.

She helped lead the Bayside Academy volleyball team to two state titles, and she was named MVP of the state championship game both years. Robbins was named MaxPreps’ Alabama Player of the Year in 2022 and was a member of the winning South All-Star Team in 2023.

She is a member of the Pickleball Club, Key Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the co-founder of the Baking Club. Robbins has spent time volunteering at Rotary Club, Prodisee Pantry, and the Exceptional Foundation.

Robbins has a 4.0 GPA, and she is a member of the National Honor Society. She has taken three AP classes, European History, United States History, and Biology, throughout high school.

She has committed to playing volleyball at the University of Montevallo.