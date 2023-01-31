MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.2 GPA, 26 ACT score, a National Honor Society Member, Treasurer for Mu Alpha Theta, selected for AHSAA Student Leadership Team and the SFHS Student Leadership Team, and is a member of Project Outreach.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, she plays outside hitter on the Spanish Fort Varsity Volleyball team and plays Club Volleyball for Mobile Storm. After graduating, Bailey will be playing beach volleyball at The University of Louisiana Monroe.

Her coach says “Bailey Hope is an amazing all-around student athlete. She excels in the classroom, excels on the volleyball court, and spends extra time volunteering with the special needs students at Spanish Fort HS.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Bailey Hope of Spanish Fort High School.