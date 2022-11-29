MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with a 4.8 GPA, a member of The National Honor Society, the AP Program, Student Council and Key Club. She’s ranked Top two in her class and is a Senior Class Officer.

In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, she is a member of the volleyball team where she plays Middle and Outside Hitter and is on the tennis team.

With this amazing list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Bailey Davidson of Citronelle High School.