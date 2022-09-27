MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior with an outstanding 5.14 GPA, a 33 ACT score, a 2022 AP Scholar with Distinction, 2021 AP School with Honor, a Member of the national Honor Society, the Spanish Club President, Captain of the Hi-Q Team, and is in a Leadership position with the Davidson Invitational Model United Nations.

In addition to her amazing academic accomplishments, Bailey qualified for the AHSAA Sectional Swim meet individually and the Station Championship meet with two relay teams. She is said to be a tremendous leader on campus.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Bailey Baxter of WP Davidson High School.