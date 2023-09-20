MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Antonio Gibbs as our WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Gibbs is a junior at LeFlore High School where he plays right side for the football team. This is his first year on the football team, and he plans to play basketball for the first time as well.

He has a 3.2 GPA and is an honor roll student.

“Gibbs is very dedicated to his academics, and he works extrememely hard to maintain his honor rolls status,” says Coach Jackson. “He is a great student and student athlete.”