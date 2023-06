MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we honor Ansley Fesperman as our WKRG News 5 Scholar-Athlete of the Week.

Fesperman is a senior at Murphy High School where she has been a part of the golf team for four years. She is also active in the Mobile Azalea Trail Maids and Oakleigh Belles.

Fesperman has a 4.2 GPA, and she is a part of the early college program at Auburn University. She plans to study apparel design at Auburn.