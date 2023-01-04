MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Junior with a 4.2 GPA, a 25 on the ACT, and a Member of Distributive Education Club of America, National Honor Society and Kappa League.

Amari is involved in multiple organizations throughout campus. He is on the honors tract and has completed several dual enrollment classes. In addition, he has received academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Short Stop on the Baseball Team.

His coach says, “Amari demonstrates great leadership qualities and is dedicated to being successful both in the classroom and the field.”

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Amari Yelding of B.C. Rain High School.