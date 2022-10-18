MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior Honors Student with a 3.6 GPA, a Member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, The Mobile County Public School Internship Program, The Dental Program with an Internship, and takes Dual Enrollment in Spanish.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Alyssa is on both the cross-country and tennis teams. She is said to be well-rounded and embodies the mission and vison of a Theodore High School student.

With this outstanding list of accomplishments, WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week is none other than Alyssa Daffin of Theodore high School.