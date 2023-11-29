MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Alyson Davidson as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Davidson is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she has been on the track and cross country teams for the past four years. She is team captain for the girls.

She runs the 2-mile run for cross country. Davidson also runs the 4X4, 800, 1200, and 1600 for track.

She has a 4.7 GPA.

Davidson is a part of the National Honor Society and Key Club.

She is a team member at Chick-Fil-A.

Davidson is described as a hardworking and outstanding student.

She plans to study nursing at the University of South Alabama.