MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Ah’Kyla Miller as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Miller is a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where she plays right field for the softball team.

She is described as a hardworking and driven student athlete.

Miller has a 4.0 GPA, and she is a member of the National Honor Society.

She plans to play softball at Oakwood University in Huntsville and study business.