MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Addison Spears as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.
Spears is a senior at Fairhope High School where she has been on the golf team for six years.
She qualified for the 7A State Golf tournament in 2022 and 2023.
She is a National Merit Semi-Finalist and the founder and leader of the Fashion Design Club.
Spears is a member of the National Honor Society, Chess Club and Fairhope Junior City Council.
Spears does volunteer work with Monarch Watch and Share the Beach.
She made a 34 on the ACT and has a 4.4 GPA.