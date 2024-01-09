MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Addison Spears as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Spears is a senior at Fairhope High School where she has been on the golf team for six years.

She qualified for the 7A State Golf tournament in 2022 and 2023.

She is a National Merit Semi-Finalist and the founder and leader of the Fashion Design Club.

Spears is a member of the National Honor Society, Chess Club and Fairhope Junior City Council.

Spears does volunteer work with Monarch Watch and Share the Beach.

She made a 34 on the ACT and has a 4.4 GPA.