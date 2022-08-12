Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
76°
Mobile
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Some South students in support of Biden’s Loan Forgiveness …
Video
Tropical storm Ma-on heads to China after hitting …
Dairy closings could lead to south Alabama school …
NOLA mom speaks out after kids tased on school bus
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Meet the Beast
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Football Fever
Game of the Week
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Coach of the Week
Band of the Week
Scholar Athlete of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
NFL
Masters Report
Sports Overtime
Top Stories
Kirby starts with record 24 straight strikes; Nats …
Top Stories
Oneil Cruz has hardest-hit ball recorded by MLB: …
Saints enter new coaching era with confidence in …
Timmy Trumpet coming to Mets game, could play song …
Andretti effort to join F1 the most vocal of many …
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Fugitive of the Week
News 5 Investigates
Red Couch Interviews
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Community Calendar
Contests
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Serving Those Who Serve
Smiles Behind the Shield
Take 5
The Doctor Is In
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Things To Do: with Theo
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
Things to do with Theo gets serious as we talk about …
Video
Top Stories
The biggest luau of the summer is here as Mobile …
Video
Top Stories
Things to do with Theo has some prehistoric fun with …
Video
Sink Your Teeth In takes you to Satsuma Chevron for …
Video
Monster Jam 2022 arrives at the Pensacola Bay Center!
Video
Hitting the jet ski’s and pontoon boats on Destination …
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work With Us
Email Alerts
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Scholar Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Trey McKean
Top Scholar Athlete of the Week Headlines
Trending Stories
Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100
Louisiana woman shot at friends home recalls ordeal
Homeless camp to be cleared, no plans for housing
Milton Church defrauded, secretary charged
Mother fires warning shot to defend son’s home from …