MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Spartans fell in the 6A State Championship Game on Friday night to Clay-Chalkville, 31-28.

The game came down to the wire after Clay-Chalkville took a narrow lead with a 26-yard field goal with 2:27 left.

The Spartans (14-1) marched down the field in 12 plays on the ensuing drive. On the game’s final play, quarterback KJ Lacey was stopped at the one-yard line on fourth down as time expired.

Despite the result on the scoreboard, the Spartans turned in an incredible performance. Lacey set a Super 7 record (for all classes) with 389 passing yards. Receiver Ryan Williams was a highlight reel on offense and special teams. The Alabama commit finished with 11 receptions for 232 yards, which set both a Class 6A and overall Super 7 record for receiving yards. Williams caught two touchdown passes, ran for another and added an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half.

Williams’ future Alabama teammate Jaylen Mbakwe was the spark for Clay-Chalkville (14-0). The senior quarterback scored four touchdowns on the way to MVP honors as the Cougars won the school’s fourth state title.

Congratulations to both teams for capping off such a great season with an excellent state title game.