MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The defending 6A state champion Saraland Spartans made a statement on Friday night, taking down the Spanish Fort Toros, 49-7.

With the win, Saraland improves to 4-0 on the season, allowing just 16 total points in their past three games. Meanwhile, Spanish Fort drops to 2-2 on the season and suffers its first loss in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night score:

St. Paul’s 24, Murphy 8

Friday night scores: