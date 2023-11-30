MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the second consecutive season, Mobile Christian and St. James will take the field with a trip to the Class 3A state championship on the line. The top-ranked Leopards will once again host the No. 6 Trojans on Friday night to determine who will represent the south in the Super 7 state championship game next week.

In addition to playing for a blue map, Mobile Christian is also looking to even the series after last year’s loss to St. James. The duo met for the first time ever in the 2022 Class 3A semifinals at Harrison Field. The Trojans won the game 35-7 and went on to win the state championship over Piedmont the following week. Despite the results from last year, the Leopards are not using revenge as a motivating factor.

“It’s funny because they’ve been very quiet about it. I don’t think they’re nervous, but I think they’re excited to have the opportunity to play again,” head coach Ronnie Cottrell said. “They’ve set goals earlier this year. They want to play 15 games and they know they have got to win this one to do it.”

“It’s not really revenge because we are a whole new team and they are a new team,” said senior offensive lineman Diego Camboia. “We’re just we’re trying to work on ourselves. We’re not trying to worry about them, we are trying to make sure we do our job and get better.”

Mobile Christian has enjoyed a lot of postseason success under coach Cottrell. In his eight seasons at the helm, the Leopards have qualified for the playoffs every season and made the state championship game twice.

This year’s team is led by a very strong defense. The Leopards are allowing just 7.2 points per game. The unit ranks first in Class 3A and fourth in the state in all classifications. Not to be outdone, the offensive is also having a historic season. The Leopards set a new program record with 553 total points on the season heading into the semifinal matchup. The players know that preparation is the key.

“We practiced well throughout the whole week going hard. We have a great plan and scouting report and great scout team out there,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Jordan Wolluard.

“I feel like our discipline has been good,” said quarterback Damien Gaston. “We are well-coached, we have been playing to our level of football and we plan on playing like that Friday.”

Mobile Christian is on a quest to finish strong and win the school’s first state title since joining the AHSAA.

“This is a very special team. First of all, we’ve been through a lot the last two years and they’re very resilient,” said Cottrell. “I’m just very thankful to be their coach. This senior group has really done an outstanding job leading and just being in the final four.”

The Leopards are one of four Gulf Coast area teams in the state semifinals on Friday night:

6A: Pike Road at #1 Saraland

5A: Eufaula at #1 Gulf Shores

3A: #6 St. James at #1 Mobile Christian

1A: #2 Elba at #1 Leroy

All games will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.