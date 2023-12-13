MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Davidson running back Derrick “DJ” Butler capped off his high school career with a stellar final season. The senior was a true Warrior battling through injury and led the team to the Class 7A playoffs. Butler registered more than 2,000 total yards and 27 offensive touchdowns in 2023 — earning him our Zaxby’s Player of the Year award.

Butler’s senior season was the icing on the cake of a historic career with the Warriors. He posted 4,492 yards and 55 career touchdowns on offense. The bulk of his production came on the ground rushing for 3,964 yards. Butler cherishes his days in a Davidson uniform.

“I really wish I could time travel and do it again, but I have to move on,” Butler said. “I’m really thankful for my teammates and coaches that helped me.”

Butler’s final season on campus was filled with all kinds of highlight-reel plays. The college prospect scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing. Playing in only nine games due to an injury, Butler ran for 1,936 yards on 204 carries (9.4 yards per carry) with 20 touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 92 yards and a pair of scores. Butler even threw the ball as the Warriors shifted to the single-wing midseason. He tossed for 209 yards and another five touchdowns. Butler suffered an ankle injury midseason that kept him off the field for two games. However, it was trust that led to success down the homestretch of the season.

“We had a rash of injuries that hit us and we had to do some drastic things really fast,” Davidson head coach Rick Cauley said. “He was so open to it and adapted to it so fast and really helped us win a lot of games in the middle of the season that got us into the playoffs.”

After a 2-4 start to the season, Davidson won four of its last five games to grab the final spot in the Class 7A Region 1 race. The team qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Butler’s versatility and belief in the process paid huge dividends to close the season.

“I trusted Coach Cauley the first day I stepped in the door at Davidson,” Butler said. “He had a really big impact these last four years. The lifelong friendships and bonds that you build, I really love Coach Cauley for that.”

The Warriors opened the 2023 season with a 59-46 win over Hillcrest-Evergreen, setting a new program record for points scored in a single game. They closed the season with a loss to eventual 7A state champion Central-Phenix City, but the playoff berth was meaningful to the team’s leader.

“Just to extend it (the season) one more game, the whole team was really excited, including me, so that was a really good thing,” Butler said.

Butler’s talent stretches beyond the gridiron. The senior is a talented photographer and he is often at Davidson sporting events capturing moments of fellow student-athletes.

“He’s meant the world to us,” Cauley added. “Not only is he going to get every first down and put points on the board – and that always helps us win football games – but he’s good in the locker room and great with kids. He’s a good teammate and you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Butler was the WKRG Zaxby’s Player of the Week following Davidson’s week four matchup at Fairhope on September 22nd. He rushed for more than 250 yards and four touchdowns leading the Warriors to the win.

Thank you to Zaxby’s for supporting local high school players!