PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — After leading Vigor to a comeback win over Citronelle, Wolves junior running back Carlos Benjamin Jr. has earned Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

The Wolves trailed the Wildcats by 21 points in the fourth quarter, but Benjamin put the team on his back — scoring three late touchdowns to force overtime and clinch the 34-28 win. He finished with 198 yards and four total scores.

“It starts at practice,” Benjamin said. “My teammates making me better every day, full speed every day.”

Benjamin sparked the comeback win with a 99-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“Really, when they see me go for a 99-yard touchdown, it brought up the morale,” Benjamin said. “Everybody started [to] get excited and stuff like that.”

With the win, the Wolves improve to 3-0 on the season, but they’re looking for more.

“They feel like it’s their year,” Vigor head coach Markus Cook said. “Each day they come in, they practice that way. So we just got to continue to work one game at a time, and the results will take care of itself.”

Congratulations to Carlos Benjamin Jr. on being named our Zaxby’s Player of the Week!

The Wolves play 5A Region 1 foe Williamson at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Friday night.