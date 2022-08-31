MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another week of high school football in the books and another incredible performance on the field by our Zaxby’s Player of the Week: UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock.

The Bulldog’s senior star scored four touchdowns in a win over T.R. Miller last Friday, while accounting for more than 250 total yards.

“He’s been a three-year starter, he knows the offense, he knows what to expect. He’s a great running back and has great vision. He’ll play whenever, doesn’t care how many times he carries,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis.

Blaylock has rushed for more than 300 yards and scored six touchdowns in just two games this season. He plays running back, wide receiver, defensive back and returns kicks for the Bulldogs.

“It’s great because you know he’s going to be there. He’s going to play every game, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. Doesn’t matter how big the game is, he’s going to show up to play,” said Curtis.

“The goal is just to win football games. I know the lineman have a goal. I told them if they get me 200 yards I’ll bring them in donuts, so they got donuts this Monday. They were pretty happy about that,” said Blaylock.

After his award-winning performance, Blaylock received his first D1 offer from South Alabama.

UMS hosts Leflore Friday night at 7PM in a 5A Region 1 matchup.