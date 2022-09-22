MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Theodore High School’s Treyvian Glover for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week five of WKRG’s Friday Night Football Fever.

The senior swiss-army knife has helped lead the Bobcats to a 5-0 start to the 2022 season coming off a 29-21 win over Spanish Fort last Friday. The Bobcats are 4-0 in Class 4A Region 1 play.

“Trey is amazing, he’s a student-athlete, National Honor Society kid, 4.0,” said Eric Collier, Theodore’s head coach. “He plays every single play the number of times I went to him, ‘hey you OK?’ and he said ‘Coach I’m not coming out.’ And that’s what you want. He is the ideal kid that you want to lead your team.”

“First I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity but we just came out and worked hard, Coach asked us to do something and we did it,” said Glover. “Then coach told us we might go down, we might go up, just stay levelheaded and keep our composure.”



“It’s the same mentality of the bobcat mentality,” said Glover. “Every day we go out and work hard practice hard iron sharpens iron every day.”

The undefeated Bobcats travel to 4-1 Opelika for a non-region matchup Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.