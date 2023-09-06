MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inspiration from his older brother, UAB running back Jermaine Brown Jr., St. Luke’s freshman Jhi Brown is ready to make a name for himself in the Wildcat’s program. And he’s off to a pretty good start.

Brown posted two touchdowns in St. Luke’s win over Marengo last Friday, earning him our Zaxby’s Player of the Week award!

“Jhi is doing really well for us. He and Turner Tillman both work well together in the backfield. We have 14 freshmen this year and all of them are contributing. Jhi is one of our leaders and we’re proud of him,” said head coach Ronn Lee.

Jhi posted 125 yards on 18 carries, helping St. Luke’s to a 31-0 shutout win over Marengo.

Jhi’s brother Jermaine, a 2017 graduate of St. Luke’s, had a standout high school career — accounting for more than 4,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns as the Wildcat’s dual-threat quarterback. Jhi says he uses his brother’s success on the football field as motivation.

“My brother did his thing at school, so I’m trying to get on to that and do better, ” said Jhi. “My coaches tells me to do better than him and try to beat that.”

The Brown brothers each recorded two touchdowns last week, Jermaine scored twice against North Carolina A&T in the Blazers’ season opening win.

“Jhi and I have had this conversation since the beginning of the year, that there was a shadow that he was staying in,” said Coach Lee. “Jermaine had a great career here, wound up being known throughout the state with his play. The other night, I told Jhi, ‘You’ve got your own shadow now, you can get out of his.'”

Congratulations to JHI BROWN on being named our Zaxby’s Player of the Week!

The Wildcats play host to Chickasaw on Friday, September 8th.