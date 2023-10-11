SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort picked up a big 6A Region 1 win over St. Paul’s last Friday. The Toros offense came out fast behind running back Sawyer Wilson. The senior star scored two first half touchdowns to jumpstart Spanish Fort’s 35-6 win — earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

“He really got it going for us and he’s just a great kid for us, a great leader. He’s that type of guy day in and day out,” said Spanish Fort head coach Chase Smith. “So it’s no surprise to me, but he just showed out for the game last Friday.”

While the WKRG Sports Team prepared to interview Wilson for his great performance, the senior star asked to have his offensive line stand behind him. Wilson wanted to share the spotlight and recognition with the guys in the trenches.

“They have definitely improved. The only way I can perform is with them. They’ve definitely done a great job, which has elevated me to play at a different level,” said Wilson. “They have definitely been doing that as well.”

Through 7 games this season, Wilson has recoded 525 total yards and five touchdowns.

“It’s always a saying in coaching, ‘you’re not going to be very good unless it’s a player led team.’ I think that’s crucial. I think our seniors, and they don’t have to be seniors, but the best players are usually the ones that have been there and understand the standard,” Smith said of Wilson and the Toro’s senior class.

Spanish Fort plays McGill-Toolen on Thursday at Lipscomb Stadium.