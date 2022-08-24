MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first week of high school football saw some blockbuster matchups, including the WKRG Game of the Week as Saraland visited Daphne.

The Spartans beat the Trojans 43-23 — as Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams scored four touchdowns, earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

Williams caught three touchdowns passes and returned a punt for touchdown in the second quarter, a turning point for Saraland.

“He changed the game, we needed a spark and the punt return changed the game,” said Saraland head coach, Jeff Kelly. “From that point on it was downhill, so that’s good, puts a lot of fear in the other team.”

“The drive before they had chanted ‘overrated.’ And I just felt like I had to return it to put us in the game. I just want to score more touchdowns than that next game and continue to win,” said Williams.

“Ryan had a good year last year for us, so we knew what we had coming in and he is just going to continue to work and get better just because of the kind of young man he is,” said Kelly.

Saraland hosts Murphy Friday night to begin 6A Region 1 play.

