SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland football improved to 4-0 on the season after a dominate win over region rival Spanish Fort. Spartans junior quarterback KJ Lacey threw for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the win, earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

The top-ranked Spartans scored on their first five possessions in the 49-7 win over the Toros last Friday. Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly says Lacey has been prolific this season.

“He’s playing the position at a very high level and I’m not talking about arm talent or making the throws — he can do that. He can make any throw on the field,” said Kelly, “He’s checking protections. We’re able to run the ball in advantageous situations and we’re able to throw it when we want to. And that’s due to having a guy that you can put that on his shoulders.”

Lacey is a 4-star recruit and is committed to Texas. He led Saraland to the school’s first ever state championship last season.

“I’m just going in and trying to win by as many points you can,” said Lacey. “It was fun, especially because last year we had a little slower start to the game. So coming into that one and starting out fast, that was fun.”

Saraland hosts Robertsdale Friday in 6A Region 1 play.