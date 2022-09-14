ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach football is off to a hot start this season. The Makos improved to 3-0 after beating Satsuma 37-12 last Friday night.

A big part of the Makos success is senior quarterback Cash Turner — our WKRG Zaxby’s Player of the Week! Turner threw for four touchdowns in last week’s win.

“He’s a leader on this team, he’s been here since the beginning of the program,” said Makos first year head coach Jamey Dubose. He’s been the quarterback since the program started. He’s an athlete that makes a lot of plays for us. He makes plays with his legs, but he’s been able to throw the ball.”

“The secondary really opened up and we got a lot of passing yards obviously,” said Turner. “Our wide receivers had a really good game, not a lot of drops.”

“It’s always good when you have a guy who is taking the snaps and delivering the play call that the guys trust and the guys believe in,” said Dubose. “Especially a guy who understands what you’re doing and want to get done. And then being an athlete with the opportunity to make plays makes it better. So, it’s been a good relationship between me and him, he’s picked it up well, the offense, since Spring coming in, me coming in.”

Orange Beach plays host to T.R. Miller on Friday, September 16th. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.