MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore scored another big 6A Region 1 win over McGill-Toolen on Friday night. Bobcats running back Navontay Richardson rushed for more than 260 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Theodore’s win over the Yellow Jackets, earning him the Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

Richardson carried the load as fellow running back Braxton Clark healed up an injury. The senior took full advantage of the opportunity scoring on a 73-yard touchdown run that set the tone in the Bobcats’ 42-7 win.

“I feel like the offensive line was the reason we were getting a lot of momentum and the way that everyone was executing the plays,” Richardson said.

Theodore head coach Steve Mask knew they needed Richardson to have a larger part of the offensive attack.

“He’s been a running back all year but he starts on defense also at outside linebacker about and I insisted that we had to play on offense of the night and I think he did pretty good,” Mask said with a smile.

After an up and down start on offense to start the season, Theodore has found their stride as of late. Richardson and Mask agree that the unit has made a positive turn at this point of the season.

“I think we finally found our identity,” Mask said. “I think it takes a little bit of time with the coaching change, which we’re going to change a lot with all the things that had to be changed. I think after the Spanish Fort game and against Opelika, we found out who we are and what we can be.”

“From week one, I feel like we didn’t know who we were as an offensive team,” Richardson added. “But now I think we are coming together as one and playing for each other.”

Theodore improves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in 6A Region 1. The team will look to keep the momentum rolling on the road in week 10. The Bobcats face top-ranked and undefeated Saraland on Friday night.