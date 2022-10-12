MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Mary G. Montgomery High School quarterback Jared Hollins for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week eight of Friday Night Football Fever!

Hollins held lead the Vikings to a 37-20 win over Baker in week seven powered by his three touchdowns. This is the first win over Baker since 2009.

“I’m extremely proud, it’s a big difference from last year,” said Hollins. “We were an 0-10 team and now we are 4-4. After we started 0-4 season they could’ve easily given up but they stayed with and stuck to the process and here we are 4-4.”

“The whole team really played great collectively, the offensive line gave us time,” said MGM head coach Zach Golson. “Wide receiver James Bolton played an unbelievable game and Jared’s been playing this way all year. Really solid, finding guys who are open, making plays for us. He’s our leader, no doubt about it.”

Hollins said his teammates know he is there for them everyday and he is “going to be with them [teammates] regardless.

“Can’t really say enough about it,” said Golson. “4.3 GPA, he’s the guy that’s going to lead the prayer, he’s the guy that’s going to be first in the building, last to leave. He’s everything you want in a quarterback. Really fortunate to get to coach him and glad to be a part of his story.”